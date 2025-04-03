New Bus Stop Amenities Are Coming – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit’s Amenity Balancing Project, launched earlier this year, is relocating bus stop amenities like shelters and trash cans to better serve high-ridership areas. This multi-year initiative addresses changes in ridership patterns, ensuring amenities are placed where they are most needed. As funding permits, shelters will be relocated from low-ridership stops to those averaging at least eight boardings per weekday. Trash cans will also be moved to stops with at least five boardings per weekday. The project aims to improve comfort and accessibility for thousands of riders by reallocating resources more effectively.

Key benefits of the project include:

600,000 more boardings will occur at a stop with a shelter, including 2,000 wheelchair boardings.

More shelters at schools and underserved areas.

Improved accessibility at upgraded stops.

Pierce Transit will continue monitoring ridership trends and making adjustments to ensure that bus stop amenities meet the evolving needs of passengers. Community input is encouraged, and riders can share their thoughts at PierceTransit.org/contact-us.