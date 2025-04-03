 New Bus Stop Amenities Are Coming – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

New Bus Stop Amenities Are Coming

· · Leave a Comment ·

Pierce Transit’s Amenity Balancing Project, launched earlier this year, is relocating bus stop amenities like shelters and trash cans to better serve high-ridership areas. This multi-year initiative addresses changes in ridership patterns, ensuring amenities are placed where they are most needed. As funding permits, shelters will be relocated from low-ridership stops to those averaging at least eight boardings per weekday. Trash cans will also be moved to stops with at least five boardings per weekday. The project aims to improve comfort and accessibility for thousands of riders by reallocating resources more effectively.

Key benefits of the project include:

  • 600,000 more boardings will occur at a stop with a shelter, including 2,000 wheelchair boardings.
  • More shelters at schools and underserved areas.
  • Improved accessibility at upgraded stops.
Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

Pierce Transit will continue monitoring ridership trends and making adjustments to ensure that bus stop amenities meet the evolving needs of passengers. Community input is encouraged, and riders can share their thoughts at PierceTransit.org/contact-us.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.