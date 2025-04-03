Meridian Closed for Daffodil Parade April 5 – The Suburban Times

Starting at 9 am on April 5, Meridian from Stewart to 7th Ave will be closed for the annual Daffodil Parade, which begins at 12:45 pm. In addition to Meridian, some side streets downtown will also be closed to accommodate the parade float staging and route. Drivers will need to use alternate routes while the parade is taking place. Roads will reopen once the parade has finished. Please consult the map below for details on road closure.

For more information about the Daffodil Festival, please go to their official website.

