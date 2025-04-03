LEGO Fans, get ready for a new store opening in Puyallup – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ross Allison.

LEGO has become a worldwide phenomenon for both children and adults since it originated in 1932 in Billund, Demark. The plastic brick has morphed into some of the most iconic sets, with themes such as Harry Potter, Star Wars, Minecraft, Marvel, and Spiderman … just to name a few.

Have you ever wondered how much one of your childhood LEGO sets might be worth today? Or what to do with that old bin of LEGO your kids don’t play with anymore?

Just ask Scott Nelson, a10-year Navy veteran, nicknamed “Squatchy.” Nelson has been a LEGO fanatic ever since his mother bought him his first set of the Yellow Castle back in the 70’s. Since then, his passion for the iconic toy has never stopped. The collection literally took over his entire world, enough so that he decided to turn his hobby into a retail investment.

In 2016, Sasquatch Bricks was born. Originally an 800 sq ft shop, it soon turned into a 1700 sq ft store in the University Place district. “We have it ALL!” Nelson quotes, “Something for Everybody.” Nelson believes that what makes his store stand out among other second-hand LEGO shops is his “easy to shop” environment. The shelves are always neatly aligned with older and current sets, along with an impressive collection of Minifigs, that range from $3 up to (believe it or not!) a $1000. His unlimited variety of sets and Minifigs makes any LEGO collector’s dream come true, especially those who might have to hide their expensive toy purchases from their partners.

Sasquatch Bricks recently received media attention in March when Pierce County sheriff’s deputies successfully recovered $10K worth of stolen LEGO merchandise and made subsequent arrests. Their diligent efforts led to the retrieval of the shop’s stolen goods.

Even after the recovery, Nelson is still trying to keep up with the demands for the tiny collectable brick. So much so that the second Sasquatch Bricks store is about to open its doors on April 12th in the heart of Puyallup, just off East Main St.

While “Squatchy” himself is excited to share his love for LEGO with the world, Sasquatch Bricks’ newest location will continue to offer the same expert knowledge and excellent customer service to all the local LEGO fans out there.