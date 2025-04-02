Transgender Pride Commemorative Flag Displayed for First Time Above Tacoma Dome and Other City Facilities – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash – Today (March 31, 2025), in recognition of the Transgender Day of Visibility, the City of Tacoma took the historic step of raising the Transgender Pride commemorative flag above the Tacoma Dome, Tacoma Police Department Headquarters, Tacoma Fire Department Headquarters, and Tacoma Municipal Building.

“It’s so important to stand together on March 31 as the world observes Transgender Day of Visibility. Transgender Day of Visibility was born out of trans people daring to proclaim joy. In defiance of all the barriers they face, they have the audacity to thrive in the face of hate and bigotry. The contributions of trans people are endless, and seen here in our city’s rich diversity, economic vitality, and quality of life. Trans joy is worthy of celebration,” said Council Member Olgy Diaz. “What we need now is everyone in Tacoma, Washington state, and the United States to stand together and be visible in their support of our trans family and neighbors. March 31 is a moment for us to pause to honor and celebrate the tremendous perseverance and fortitude of trans people of all ages, backgrounds, and professions. This is an opportunity to speak in one voice to say we see you, we affirm you, and there is a community standing in support of you.”

This is the first commemorative flag raising directed by the City Council with its recent adoption of Resolution 41642, which required the City Manager to establish and implement a clear and consistent process for displaying commemorative flags at City-owned facilities.

“For the past few years, the City of Tacoma has proudly raised the Transgender Pride flag over City Hall, and this year, we take an even stronger step forward,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “For the first time, the flag will also fly above the Tacoma Dome, Fire Headquarters, and Police Headquarters—powerful symbols of our commitment to inclusion, safety, and belonging across our city. Our transgender neighbors, colleagues, friends, and family are an essential part of Tacoma who make our city stronger, and we are proud to fly this flag.”

“As trans people, our very existence is seen as defiance under a tyrannical federal government. While it is dangerous to be out and visible, it is also imperative for those who cannot be to see that their community and allies have not stopped fighting,” said Oliver Webb, Executive Director of the Diversity Alliance of the Puget Sound. “Today, the City of Tacoma made it clear Tacoma stands with the transgender community. To see the Transgender Pride flag on top of the Tacoma Dome, with our mountain looking down upon it, reminded me exactly why I stay visible today and always.”

“As a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, I believe that the symbolism behind our flags speaks volumes about the values we hold as a community and a nation,” said District 5 Council Member Joe Bushnell, “I am so proud of the work done to establish a framework that allows for the display of commemorative flags, including the Transgender Pride flag. This framework articulates the viewpoint and values of the City Council while operating with full respect for the U.S. flag as well as state and federal laws.”

The Transgender Pride flags, in alignment with the commemorative flag policy, were provided by community partners at no cost to the City.