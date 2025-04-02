 Top Spring Break Adventures at the Zoo – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Top Spring Break Adventures at the Zoo

· · Leave a Comment ·

Willow and Pretzel

Get ready for a wild Spring Break at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, open daily from 9am to 3:30pm starting March 31! Whether you’re looking for hands-on fun, unforgettable animal encounters, or thrilling adventures, here’s the list of the top things to do during your visit:

Explore the Mission Safari Adventure Maze
Embark on an epic journey through the wonders of Earth’s biodiversity! Hang like a sloth, soar like an eagle, and navigate an exciting maze while learning about conservation. It’s a thrilling, educational adventure that’s perfect for all ages. Free with admission or membership.
Explore the Maze!

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

See the Nurse Sharks at the Pacific Seas Aquarium
See four nurse sharks in their new home at the Pacific Seas Aquarium. Watch them glide alongside rays and sea turtles in the stunning Baja Bay. Don’t miss the chance to feel sea stars, urchins, and crab shells nearby at the Tidal Touch Zone—plus, get a soft anemone hug!
Discover the Sharks

Catch a Keeper Chat
Get up close with animals and chat with the experts during our scheduled Animal Encounters and Keeper Chats. Whether it’s a polar bear swimming with a tub or a tiger catching meatballs, there’s always something amazing happening! Check out the schedule and plan your visit for maximum fun.
See the Daily Schedule

Let Loose at Kids’ Zone
Can you crawl like a snake or climb like a lemur? Our Kids’ Zone playground is packed with fun and creative ways to mimic animal movements! Plus, pet goats, watch meerkats dig, and hear lemurs making their loud signature calls nearby.
Let the Fun Begin!

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

Watch Willow & Pretzel Play!
Catch the one-year-old muskox calves, Willow and Pretzel, as they explore their Arctic Tundra habitat! Watch the gal pals graze and play, and see Willow’s parents, Charlotte and Hudson, nearby.

Meet Willow & Pretzel

Spring Break at the zoo is calling—make sure you don’t miss these unforgettable experiences!

The post Top Spring Break Adventures at the Zoo appeared first on Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.