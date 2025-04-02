Top Spring Break Adventures at the Zoo – The Suburban Times

Willow and Pretzel

Get ready for a wild Spring Break at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, open daily from 9am to 3:30pm starting March 31! Whether you’re looking for hands-on fun, unforgettable animal encounters, or thrilling adventures, here’s the list of the top things to do during your visit:

Explore the Mission Safari Adventure Maze

Embark on an epic journey through the wonders of Earth’s biodiversity! Hang like a sloth, soar like an eagle, and navigate an exciting maze while learning about conservation. It’s a thrilling, educational adventure that’s perfect for all ages. Free with admission or membership.

Explore the Maze!

See the Nurse Sharks at the Pacific Seas Aquarium

See four nurse sharks in their new home at the Pacific Seas Aquarium. Watch them glide alongside rays and sea turtles in the stunning Baja Bay. Don’t miss the chance to feel sea stars, urchins, and crab shells nearby at the Tidal Touch Zone—plus, get a soft anemone hug!

Discover the Sharks

Catch a Keeper Chat

Get up close with animals and chat with the experts during our scheduled Animal Encounters and Keeper Chats. Whether it’s a polar bear swimming with a tub or a tiger catching meatballs, there’s always something amazing happening! Check out the schedule and plan your visit for maximum fun.

See the Daily Schedule

Let Loose at Kids’ Zone

Can you crawl like a snake or climb like a lemur? Our Kids’ Zone playground is packed with fun and creative ways to mimic animal movements! Plus, pet goats, watch meerkats dig, and hear lemurs making their loud signature calls nearby.

Let the Fun Begin!

Watch Willow & Pretzel Play!

Catch the one-year-old muskox calves, Willow and Pretzel, as they explore their Arctic Tundra habitat! Watch the gal pals graze and play, and see Willow’s parents, Charlotte and Hudson, nearby.

Meet Willow & Pretzel

Spring Break at the zoo is calling—make sure you don’t miss these unforgettable experiences!

