Spring Artist Reception: ‘Culture Clash: Art Edition!’ – The Suburban Times

The first Artist Reception of 2025 is almost here! Head to Lakewood City Hall on Monday, April 7, 2025 to see artwork from the artists of the Hwa Sil Art Studio.

The pieces on display come from artists who range in age from 8 to 80 years.

Join us for a special artist reception to meet the artists and hear from them about their pieces. This is a great opportunity to support local artists, young artists, and engage with the arts community. We’ll have light refreshments and entertainment.

The pieces will hang on the walls of the City Hall lobby for all to enjoy during business hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Event details:

Spring Artist Reception: “Culture Clash: Art Edition!”

Monday, April 7, 2025

5-7 p.m.

Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW