 Spring Artist Reception: ‘Culture Clash: Art Edition!’ – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Spring Artist Reception: ‘Culture Clash: Art Edition!’

· · Leave a Comment ·

The first Artist Reception of 2025 is almost here! Head to Lakewood City Hall on Monday, April 7, 2025 to see artwork from the artists of the Hwa Sil Art Studio.

The pieces on display come from artists who range in age from 8 to 80 years.

Join us for a special artist reception to meet the artists and hear from them about their pieces. This is a great opportunity to support local artists, young artists, and engage with the arts community. We’ll have light refreshments and entertainment.

The pieces will hang on the walls of the City Hall lobby for all to enjoy during business hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Event details:

Spring Artist Reception: “Culture Clash: Art Edition!”
Monday, April 7, 2025
5-7 p.m.
Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.