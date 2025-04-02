Pierce College Announces 2025 All-Washington Academic Team Members – The Suburban Times

Pierce College’s All Washington Academic Team 2025 members: Sophia Lana Castro (top left), Daniil Nahliuk (top right), Tehina Casey (bottom left), and Frank Mucheke (bottom right)

In recognition of their high academic achievements, four outstanding Pierce College students were recently named to the 2025 All-Washington Academic Team. Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, introduced the All-USA Academic Team to honor students for their scholastic achievement and community service efforts.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom has selected Sophia Lana Castro and Frank Mucheke. Pierce College Puyallup has selected Tehina Casey and Daniil Nahliuk.

The students who make up the All-Washington Academic Team reflect the diversity of our Pierce College community and our state, and each of them maintain high standards of academic excellence and contribute positively to the community.

Daniil Nahliuk is a Running Start student from Bonney Lake High School pursuing an associate degree in computer and information sciences and support services. Nahliuk said he chose to enter the Running Start program after advanced courses at his high school did not provide a challenging enough atmosphere. After graduating this spring, Nahliuk plans to transfer to University of Washington – Tacoma to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering. He hopes one day to start a workshop for high school students to learn about engineering – an opportunity he says would have helped him from an early age.

Throughout his time at Pierce College, Nahliuk has faced challenges both in the classroom and at home. Nahliuk and his parents immigrated to the United States from Ukraine in 2016, but many members of his family still live in the war-stricken country. Since the war in Ukraine started, he has worked to help refugees – including his uncle who spent over a year serving in the Ukrainian army – adapt to a new community while dealing with the trauma they faced at home.

“When the war started it was a huge shock to me,” Nahliuk said. “Hearing about my friends and family and their experiences in Ukraine hurt me deeply. By sharing resources with refugees who aren’t fortunate enough to have family here, I can help them navigate the challenges I faced when I first came to the U.S. and ensure they get the help they need.”

Sophia Lana Castro is a Running Start student from Lakes High School who will graduate this spring with an associate degree in history. After graduation, Castro plans to transfer to Pacific Lutheran University to study international relations and political science.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself during the Running Start program,” Castro said. “This is different from high school; they’re not going to be holding your hand with assignments and studying. So, I’ve become very independent about my time management, and it’s made me more outgoing.”

Castro currently works as a writing tutor in the Pierce College Writing Center, a TRIO student ambassador, and recently completed the TurnUp Youth Activism internship program where she worked with students across the nation promoting youth civic engagement.

Frank Mucheke is an international student graduating this spring with an associate of arts and hopes to transfer to a four-year institution to student cyber security and finance. Mucheke has held several leadership positions at Pierce College including Vice President of the Black Student Union, Clubs Coordinator at the Office of Student Life, and Vice President of Student Government at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom.

“I came to Pierce College for an education, but I ended up finding community and lifelong friends and being exposed to a lot of new things,” Mucheke said. “If I had to pick my favorite thing about Pierce it’s the camaraderie between students. I grew up playing team sports, and missed that when I came to college, but being part of the student life team helped me transition into college.”

Tehina Casey is a nursing student graduating this spring with an associate degree. After moving to Washington from Hawaii, Casey knew she wanted to pursue further education to advance her nursing career and chose Pierce College because of recommendations from her colleagues at Good Sam Hospital in Puyallup. During her time in the nursing program, Casey has been an active member of Phi Theta Kappa, helped organize Pierce College’s first Nursing Club, served on the shared leadership council at Good Sam and participated in a mentorship program for newly hired CNA’s at Good Sam, all while working full-time as a CNA, caring for her family, and maintaining a 3.8 GPA.

“I try my best to prioritize my education regardless because every day brings me closer to my career dream,” Casey said. “Working in a hospital while going to school has just helped me reaffirm all that I’m learning.”