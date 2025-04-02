 New pedestrian signals on the horizon for SR 7 through Parkland and Spanaway – The Suburban Times

New pedestrian signals on the horizon for SR 7 through Parkland and Spanaway

SPANAWAY – A project to improve pedestrian crossings on State Route 7 in Parkland and Spanaway begins in April.

Starting Tuesday, April 15, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin installing new overhead pedestrian signals along the highway. The new signals will replace the existing signs with flashing lights at 11 crosswalks.

What to expect

Installation work will occur at night. People will see single-lane closures in both directions at each location. Crews will work south to north from 188th Street South in Spanaway to Violet Meadows Street South in Parkland.

Southbound SR 7 work hours:

  • 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday
  • 6:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday
  • 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday

Northbound SR 7 work hours:

  • 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday
  • 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday

Once the new signals are installed, travelers will see lane closures during the day at each crossing. The daytime lane closures allow crews to activate the new signals. WSDOT will announce dates for daytime work once schedules are finalized.

After all work is complete, travelers will see new traffic lights mounted on a mast arm and pole. When not in use, the lights will display green arrows. When activated by people wanting to cross, the lights will turn red to allow people walking or rolling to cross the highway.

Additional improvements

Other crossing improvements include sidewalk upgrades that will meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards and changes to median islands at some intersections. The contractor expects to complete the project this fall.

Whenever near work zones please:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.
  • Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.
  • Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

