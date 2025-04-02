 March Elders Luncheon rings in spring season in style – The Suburban Times

March Elders Luncheon rings in spring season in style

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

The optimism of spring permeated the atmosphere at the monthly Elders Luncheon on March 21 at the House of Respect.

Staff members served up grilled salmon, roasted chicken breast, chicken cordon bleu, mashed red potatoes, green beans, wheat rolls, green salad and a fresh berry platter. Key lime pies were made available as well for dessert for the Elders on the second day of spring.

Puyallup Tribal Member Dan Sandstrom gave the blessing and prayer before lunch was served. Sandstrom knows the importance of the spring season to the Elders.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

