In the Book Nook with … Kathy Johansen – The Suburban Times

Author Kathy Johansen (Photo: Michele Hilderbrand)

Author Kathy Johansen, a 3rd grade teacher, lives in Lakewood, WA. She recently published her first book. She is a member of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society. When Kathy is not writing, she loves spending time with family, knitting (hand and machine), and reading.

Which genres do you cover?

Kathy Johansen: Children’s fiction books.

Which is the latest book you have published, and what is it about?

Kathy Johansen: Sock Peddler Surprises: Fish On! A boy and his knitting grandparents pursue the ultimate catch during a fishing trip while sharing fun and tradition. Anglers and knitters will treasure this family story!

At which book events can readers find you?

Kathy Johansen: This summer, I would like to do some book readings at libraries in the local area. But so far, I haven’t scheduled any yet.

Kathy Johansen’s children’s book debut

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Kathy Johansen: My favorite events are hands-on events where children have tactile, engaging experiences. This story features a circular knitting machine. Experiencing the machine in the book or in person is magical as it turns yarn into fabric with each revolution of the crank. Kids and adults love trying their hand at cranking circular sock machines. Some machines make louder clicking noises while others quietly whir. Sock Peddler Surprises: Fish On! also features a different kind of craft that isn’t a sock machine but can be handmade!

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Kathy Johansen: Sock Peddler Surprises: Fish On! is a story about the importance of family – especially grandparents and the skills and traditions they pass down to grandchildren.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Kathy Johansen: I am particularly drawn to books that make children laugh; however, in my 3rd grade classroom, Tui Sutherland (Wings of Fire series) captivates children with imaginary tales of dragons. She writes books children love to read and reread.

A sneak peek into Kathy Johansen’s book

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Kathy Johansen: Story ideas often flood my mind especially when I am doing something creative. I try to make sure to capture those ideas by writing them down before they slip away. My writing flows best either in the early morning or late at night.

What are you currently working on?

Kathy Johansen: Book 2 Sock Peddler Surprises: The Magical Dress on the Labyrinth (Not exactly sure of title yet)

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Kathy Johansen: Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Kathy Johansen: Writing is rewriting! Enjoy the process. Share your stories – no matter how long it takes!

You can find Kathy Johansen’s book anywhere books are sold and on Amazon.