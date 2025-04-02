Historian and Water Expert Kris Kauffman Presents “The Lakes of Lakewood and Their Secrets” April 8 – The Suburban Times

Kris Kauffman is a leading authority on lakes and water management in the Lakewood area. A graduate of the University of Washington, Kris has been gathering and monitoring local water data for over 50 years and is the former Chief Engineer of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. His presentation includes the history of Lakewood’s many lakes, how they got their names, which one is the deepest plus a special update on the removal of the Elwha River dams.

Admission is free. Doors open at 6 pm, presentation begins 6:30, light refreshments will be served. Museum is located at 6114 Motor Ave next to the iconic Lakewood Colonial Center Theater. Free parking available. Don’t let this informative presentation float away. Make plans now to attend! Need more information, leave a message at 253-682-3480.

Upcoming program alert, Thursday, 1 May, author D.L Fowler presents “Abraham Lincoln – Raw”