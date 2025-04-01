 Telephone Town Hall This Week, April 2 – The Suburban Times

Telephone Town Hall This Week, April 2

Office of Rep. Mari Leavitt, 28th Legislative District press release.

Please join Sen. T’wina Nobles, Dan Bronoske, and Mari Leavitt for a telephone town hall from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2! We will share an update on work in Olympia and answer any questions you might have about the 2025 legislative session.

The call will go out to constituents across the 28th Legislative District at 6:30 p.m. If you do not receive one, you can still participate by dialing 855-756-7520 and by using extension 120961#.

We hope to hear from you then!

