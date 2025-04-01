Step Into Spring with the 2025 Walk Tacoma Series – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WASH – Downtown On the Go is thrilled to launch another spectacular season of Walk Tacoma—the ultimate way to explore the city on foot! Get ready for an inspiring, energizing, and unforgettable series of guided walks that shine a spotlight on Tacoma’s rich cultural history, vibrant public spaces, and thriving neighborhood business districts. From fascinating stories of the past to exciting visions for the future, each walk will offer a fresh perspective on the places that make Tacoma truly special.

The series kicks off on April 16 in the Stadium District, where participants will highlight how the T-Link has shaped local businesses along Division Avenue and 6th Avenue, with Wright Park serving as a central hub. Walk leaders include former Tacoma Mayor Bill Baarsma, along with speakers from Sound Transit and Parks Tacoma, who will share insights on the evolving landscape of this historic neighborhood and its connections to Tacoma’s expanding transit network.

Lace up your most comfortable shoes and join us for an adventure through the city we call home!

For more information on the full 2025 Walk Tacoma Series and how to register, visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.