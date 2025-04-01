Scholarship Gospel Brunch: Celebrating Education – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mary Green.
Join us for an uplifting Gospel Celebration as we raise funds to support local youth on their journey to higher education! Presented by Tacoma Alumnae Chapter in collaboration with Tacoma Delta Foundation and Tacoma Ministerial Alliance. Featuring Grammy-nominated artist Travis Malloy and special performance by Rosalyn Jones/Bershell.
Event Details
Location: Hotel Murano, Tacoma, Washington
Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Tickets $65 + processing fee
