Mass Shooting at Juvenile Party – The Suburban Times

On Saturday, March 29th, just past midnight at 12:24 am, deputies were dispatched to a large party at the 17800 block of 25th Ave. Ct. E in Tacoma, where 30-40 juveniles were reportedly running and screaming from a house party. Multiple callers reported a fight broke out in the street. Just before deputies arrived, shots were fired, and people and vehicles were fleeing the scene. Vehicles were getting stuck in the neighborhood while chaos embodied the entire street.

Deputies located one male victim in the street and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced deceased. Five other victims self-transported to local hospitals. We were later notified a male had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Four other victims remain at local hospitals with serious injuries, but they are expected to recover.

The scene is currently secured, and detectives and forensics are on the scene. Nearby homes and vehicles have been damaged by gunfire. Welfare checks have been conducted on all the nearby homes, and no other victims have been located. Several shell casings are scattered throughout the street, and two weapons have been located.

The youngest victim is a 16-year-old male, and the other victims range approximately from 17 to 21 years of age. A large portion of the neighborhood has been blocked off, and 25th Ave. Ct. E is closed. Please stay out of the area while our detectives and forensics work the scene.

This is another grim reminder of how dangerous parties can be when things get out of hand. Our deputies and first responders have dealt with a lot in the last 24 hours, and we would hate to respond to more unnecessary deaths. Please be safe.

