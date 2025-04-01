Letter: The fertilizer salesman – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

In the town of Bluffington, there lived a man,

Senator Bob, with a master plan.

By day he made laws, all polished and neat,

By night he sold manure down Mulberry Street.

“Come one, come all, to Bob’s Fertilizer!

Your plants will grow taller, stronger, and wiser!”

He’d shout and he’d boast, with a wink in his eye,

As he stacked bags of compost up to the sky.

But whispers began in the town’s little nooks,

“Should a senator peddle such odorous goods?”

The newspapers blared, “Is it proper or right,

For a man of the law to sell muck in the night?”

Bob’s face turned red, as red as a beet,

When he read the headlines on Mulberry Street.

His polls took a dive, his supporters withdrew,

His days in the senate were numbered and few.

So learn from Bob’s tale, both silly and true,

Keep your day job and night job distinctly in view.

For mixing the two might cause quite a stir,

Especially if both are just dealing in… manure.