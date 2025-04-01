Letter: Overwhelmed By Beauty, Captivated By Mud – The Suburban Times

She couldn’t have been maybe two years old. Dressed in her Sunday church-going best, she knelt at the edge of the muddy patch created by an earlier rain.

All – everyone in fact – who happened by, understandably so, avoided the smallish amount of muck oozing from the ground.

But not her.

As her parents watched in amusement, the little one dressed in her delicate pink pinafore dress and white patent leather shoes, with socks frilly at the top, poked with a stick she had found at the slime and the grime, a beatific smile on her childish face, obviously oblivious to the world around her.

They smiled as the grandpa took pictures of her artwork scrawled in the mess, splatters appearing on her shoes and socks.

We approached and to the mom and dad we remarked on how delightful a family scene we had witnessed from the bench where we sat among the flowering cherry blossom trees.

Thousands and thousands, upon multiplied thousands, of delicate picture-perfect pink blossoms were everywhere overhead, almost blocking out the sun, almost obscuring the ornate architecture of the century-and-a-half old campus.

And below the branches of the 90-year-old trees, overflowing with delicate beauty; and below the looming and imposing edifices, there played a little girl, having found – like us – her own happy place.