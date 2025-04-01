Lakewood Downtown Neighborhood Association to meet April 9 – The Suburban Times

The next Lakewood Downtown Neighborhood Association meeting on April 9 (5:30-7:00 pm). Your voice matters, and this is a great opportunity to meet local officials, engage in meaningful conversations, and help shape the future of our neighborhood.

Details for the Meeting:

Date: April 9th, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA

Agenda:

5:30 PM – Welcome & Introductions

5:40 PM – Police Report Out (NPO Connor Cocker)

6:00 PM – West Pierce Fire Presentation (Jim Sharp, Fire Chief)

6:30 PM – Community Open Forum

7:00 PM – Adjournment

We look forward to seeing you there and hearing your thoughts! The flyer is attached