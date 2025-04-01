 DuPont: Expect heavy congestion on both directions of I-5 near JBLM for four nights – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

DuPont: Expect heavy congestion on both directions of I-5 near JBLM for four nights

· · Leave a Comment ·

DUPONT – Nighttime travelers who use Interstate 5 and the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass in DuPont should plan additional travel time.

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5:

  • Both directions of I-5 will reduce to one lane approaching Steilacoom-DuPont Road.
  • Travelers in both directions of I-5 will take the Steilacoom-DuPont Road exit. Law enforcement officers will direct travelers from the exit to the on-ramp and back onto the highway.
  • The Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass will close to all travelers.
Ed Selden Carpet One

WSDOT needs help from travelers

  • Add at least one hour of extra travel time to help prevent delays
  • Consider postponing or rescheduling discretionary trips
  • Travel early in the morning or later at night

The same closures will happen again on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will place support beams on a new overpass during the closure. The work is part of the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Steilacoom-DuPont Rd. Corridor Improvements project.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the project. Real-time information is also available from the WSDOT app and the WSDOT statewide travel map.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.