DuPont: Expect heavy congestion on both directions of I-5 near JBLM for four nights – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Nighttime travelers who use Interstate 5 and the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass in DuPont should plan additional travel time.

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5:

Both directions of I-5 will reduce to one lane approaching Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

Travelers in both directions of I-5 will take the Steilacoom-DuPont Road exit. Law enforcement officers will direct travelers from the exit to the on-ramp and back onto the highway.

The Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass will close to all travelers.

WSDOT needs help from travelers

Add at least one hour of extra travel time to help prevent delays

Consider postponing or rescheduling discretionary trips

Travel early in the morning or later at night

The same closures will happen again on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will place support beams on a new overpass during the closure. The work is part of the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Steilacoom-DuPont Rd. Corridor Improvements project.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the project. Real-time information is also available from the WSDOT app and the WSDOT statewide travel map.