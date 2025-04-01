Bates Technical College culinary arts instructor earns top honor from state chef association  – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash – From classroom to kitchen, Bates Technical College Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Anthony Brooks serves up excellence—and now he’s Washington State Chefs Association’s 2024 Chef of the Year.

Brooks, who serves as the association’s membership chair and secretary of the board, received the prestigious award and a trophy at the WSCA presidents dinner on March 3, 2025.

Established in 1973, the WSCA Chef of the Year Award is a high honor awarded annually, that recognizes a culinary professional who exemplifies excellence in the industry, promotes and elevates the profession, and demonstrates a commitment to mentoring future chefs.

The award is presented to an outstanding chef working in a full-service dining facility or an American Culinary Federation (ACF)-accredited culinary program, with recipients selected based on their culinary expertise, contributions to the advancement of American cuisine, and dedication to student and apprentice development.

“At its core, culinary education is about teaching people about food. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to meet many mentors in the industry who have guided me. Now, working at Bates Technical College, I find the most rewarding part of my job is watching our students grow into professional chefs of the future,” reflected Brooks.

“Receiving this award was a complete surprise—I don’t seek recognition for what I do. My reward is seeing my students succeed. To be honored by my peers in the industry is truly inspiring, and it motivates me to continue building a stronger program and providing the best possible instruction for our students,” he said

A dedicated educator, Brooks continuously seeks opportunities to stay current with industry standards. Under his leadership, the Bates Technical College Culinary Arts program has achieved and maintained ACF accreditation. Additionally, for the first time in program history, a Bates Tech student competed this year in the ACF Regional Student Chef of the Year competition in Las Vegas, earning second.

“As we move forward, I look forward to continuing to contribute to Bates Technical College and making our program the best in Washington state,” said Brooks.

To learn more about the WSCA Chef of the Year Award, click here. To explore the Culinary Arts program at Bates Technical College, click here.