Puyallup Tribe, local school districts sign historic curriculum MOU – The Suburban Times

Puyallup Tribe, local school districts sign historic curriculum MOU

PUYALLUP RESERVATION, Tacoma, Wash.— For over 20 years, The Puyallup Tribe of Indians has supported efforts in local classrooms to educate students about the history of the Tribe and this land. Today, 13 local school districts signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tribe to coordinate, engage in and support meaningful consultation on education about Tribal culture and history.

The signing took place at the brand-new Puyallup Tribal Administration building. Remarks were shared from Puyallup Tribal Council and superintendents from the participating districts. Puyallup Tribe Curriculum Developer/School Liaison Patricia Conway shared a presentation highlighting the goals of the MOU.

The MOU covers curriculum for school districts in King and Pierce County: Bethel, Chief Leschi, Clover Park, Franklin Pierce, Fife, Federal Way, Orting, Peninsula, Puyallup, Sumner-Bonney Lake, Tacoma, University Place and Vashon Island.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

