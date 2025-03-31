 Letter: Be Like the Daisy – The Suburban Times

Letter: Be Like the Daisy

They’re everywhere underfoot. Hundreds of them, thousands even. Found on every continent but Antarctica, the ‘flower of spring’ with its tiny happy face and sunny disposition brightens hillsides, cheers landscapes and meadows, even messages its love and innocence from the dark mouth of a cannon.

“It’s difficult not to grin when you see a field of wild daisies,” is the opening line describing the daisy at alphafloralsb.com.

They’re joyful flowers, adaptive flowers thriving in sun or shade, in wet or dry climates, and their distinctive habit of closing their petals over the yellow center at night and reopening during the day gives meaning to “fresh as a daisy” when describing someone who not only received a good night’s sleep but who – in walking the same path as others, or down the same aisle in the store – greets fellow travelers and total strangers with a cheerfulness the recipient may very well need in their sometimes dark-cannon-mouth world.

Daisy blossoms are brimming with the spirit of welcomeness, bursting with blessings of new beginnings, beckoning passers-by to smile.

Be like the daisy.

