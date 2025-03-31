Historic Homes of Tacoma Tour Returns in May – The Suburban Times

For 25 years, the Historic Homes of Tacoma Tour has welcomed thousands of community members and visitors into some of the most significant and grand houses and structures in the city of Tacoma. Tacoma Historical Society is pleased to bring this grand event back this May 3-4.

Over two days, visitors will have the opportunity to go inside seven historic structures in north Tacoma. The tour offers a rare chance to visit otherwise private historic residences, where you will see architectural details, design features, and clues about how Tacomans lived in years past. This close-up encounter with Tacoma’s historic houses will give you a unique view of the city, as you learn about the history behind the houses’ architecture and the personal stories behind their doors.

For complete details and to purchase tickets, visit: https://tacomahistory.org/hometour

We are also still seeking additional volunteer docents to help the event run smoothly. If you are interested or would like more information, please contact our THS board president, Jim Catalinich, via email: upsdash@gmail.com

We will have three homes on the tour this year which have not been on the tour previously. We are excited to invite our community to explore the history contained in these beautiful homes.