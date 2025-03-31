Friends of Steilacoom Library Host Spring Book Sale – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lee Ann Ufford.

The Friends of Steilacoom Library’s (FOSL) Spring book sale kicks off on Friday, April 4 from 10 A.M. until 4 P.M. and continues on Saturday, April 5 from 10-3. Sale location is the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington Street, The site offers a spacious and bright area for the hundreds of books as well as plenty of parking and accessibility. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions, give suggestions and assist with getting purchases to vehicles.

Two recent donation collection days added 70 boxes of books to FOSL’s already generous selection. In addition to the usual fiction and non-fiction, recent donations have included a number of travel and history books on China and Scandanavia, art books, antique identifying guides, children’s books, recent or new and unused cookbooks, classic Jazz CDs, history, and National Park or historic sites books. Some puzzles and DVDs are also available. A “gifting table” of new or pristine books is available – a perfect time to find a Mother’s or Father’s Day favorite!

Please know donations are not accepted on sale days. Cash and checks only. Bringing your own reusable bags is appreciated but bags and boxes will be available. Don’t miss this opportunity to stock up for Summer reading