Brian Feist: The Bluesman – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

Lou Stokum and Brian Feist

By the time Brian Feist leans into his first note, you already know you’re in for something different. His voice—clear as a church bell but worn like an old leather boot—cuts through the room, and his guitar follows like a freight train rolling through a canyon. It’s blues, sure. But it’s also rock, comedy, and something else—something that can only be described as pure, unfiltered life.

Feist isn’t just a musician; he’s a storyteller. A showman. A traveler who’s seen more highways than he can count and played in more bars than he remembers. His music isn’t just about heartbreak and struggle—it’s about getting through it. It’s about laughing at the absurdity of pain, turning it into something bigger, something you can sing along to.

There’s a clarity in his playing that hits like a revelation. Every note has intention, every lyric carries weight, but just when he’s got you wrapped in the depths of some long-lost love, he’ll snap you back with a joke so sharp it leaves you breathless. It’s not just the blues—it’s survival wrapped in six strings and a wicked grin.

If you’re in Tacoma, you might catch him in some low-lit bar, where the whiskey’s cheap and the music is rich. If you’re not, you’ll have to go find him—because a Brian Feist show isn’t just something you listen to. It’s something you experience. And once you do, you’ll swear you can still hear that last note ringing, long after the night is over.