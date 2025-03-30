Ioannides bursts into Symphony Hall – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah Ioannides.

On March 31 at 4:30 pm PST, Symphony Tacoma music director Sarah Ioannides will be center stage for her most public performance yet at Boston University (BU)—a concert at Symphony Hall. She will conduct the BU Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Richard Strauss’ Suite from Der Rosenkavalier and the Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Chorus in Maurice Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2. Strauss, celebrating 150 years since his birth.

The concert will be livestreamed. Click here to view.

Ioannides has announced Symphony Tacoma’s 2025/2026 season will be her last as Music Director.