Rep. Bronoske: Workers in high hazard facilities deserve fair wages – The Suburban Times

Washington Democrats delivered for workers in high hazard facilities by moving HB 1173 out of the Senate Committee on Labor & Commerce with a do pass recommendation. Sponsored by Rep. Dan Bronoske (D-Lakewood) the bill requires workers at refineries and petrochemical manufacturing facilities be paid the correct wage for their job classification.

“These are dangerous jobs that keep our economy moving,” said Rep. Bronoske. “These workers should be fairly compensated.”

Classification of these occupations are specific to the trade for the work being performed. Apprentices who are not yet a registered apprentice or skilled journeyperson, must be considered a skilled journeyperson for the wage being owed to the worker.

“The current system is being interpreted in such a way that misclassifies workers and does not pay them appropriately.” said Rep. Bronoske. “This legislation is a big step in the right direction.

The bill moves on to the Senate Rules Committee for consideration.