Puyallup Tribe donates more than $690,000 to 54 local organizations – The Suburban Times

Puyallup Tribe donates more than $690,000 to 54 local organizations

The Puyallup Tribe Charity Trust Board and Puyallup Tribal Council have awarded 54 local organizations a combined $693,043.

Representatives of the nonprofit and charitable organizations were greeted and thanked by members of the Puyallup Tribal Council as they arrived for the March 24 celebration at the Emerald Queen Casino Events Center in Tacoma. Tribal Council delivered remarks recognizing recipients and invited them up to take a photo.

“Congratulations!” said Puyallup Tribal Council Chairman Bill Sterud to the gathered recipients before he and fellow Councilmen James Rideout and Fred Dillon talked about the importance of giving back to the community.

The donations are funded from 2024 Emerald Queen Casino revenue as part of an agreement with the state of Washington that includes additional contributions for smoking cessation and problem gambling programs, and for impact costs paid to local governments for such things as fire and police services.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

