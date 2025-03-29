Dow Constantine hired as Sound Transit CEO – The Suburban Times

The Sound Transit Board of Directors today approved the choice of King County Executive Dow Constantine to serve as Sound Transit’s next CEO. Constantine’s start date as CEO will be April 1.

“For every large organization, time is money, and we don’t have time or money to waste delivering on the promise of a truly regional mass transit system,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair. “Dow can hit the ground running and intimately knows the inner workings of Sound Transit. He has proven his ability to oversee large organizations, run a major transit agency, and maintain crucial partnerships locally, regionally, and nationally that will be necessary to complete the central spine. Our economy and environment will benefit from the success of Dow and Sound Transit.”

The Board’s action followed the recommendation of the Board’s Executive Committee, which solicited input on priorities and reviewed 60 applicants from around the world, 15 of whom were interviewed. The final selection process included candidate interviews with multiple panels representing a wide range of regional interests.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next CEO of Sound Transit,” said Constantine. “Much of my service as an elected official has been devoted to building the world-class transit system our region has long needed and creating vibrant, transit-connected communities throughout Central Puget Sound. I can think of nothing I would rather do than lead this agency into the future, and I thank the Board for their vote of confidence.”

Constantine was elected King County Executive in 2009 and is serving a record fourth term as leader of one of the nation’s largest and most dynamic metropolitan regions. A former member of the King County Council and the Washington State Senate and House of Representatives, Dow is a three-time University of Washington alumnus, holding postgraduate degrees in law and urban planning.

With his commitment to making Martin Luther King County a welcoming community where every person can thrive, Dow has led the region’s work to deliver world-class transit, restore our cherished natural environment, combat climate impacts, and build health, safety, and opportunity for all people. His administration’s initiatives are informed by the principles of continuous improvement and guided by the goal of becoming the most forward-looking, best-run government in the nation.

Constantine has extensive experience leading large transit agencies, namely King County Metro, one of the largest agencies in the U.S., and an agency voted in 2018 as the Best Large Transit Agency in North America by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) – non-profit international association representing public and private sector organizations involved in public transit. In the wake of COVID, recession, inflation, and workforce shortages that were holding back transit service, Constantine led Metro back to an era of growth, efficiency, strong ridership recovery, and a full workforce.

“I have dedicated a great deal of my professional life to expanding light rail specifically and transit generally in our region,” said Sound Transit Vice President and King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci. “In selecting the next CEO for Sound Transit, as with all the decisions I am called on to make regarding transit, I put the mission of providing great transit at the very forefront. We must get this system built. We must build it as quickly as possible. And we must put the needs of riders first at all times. I support the appointment of Dow Constantine as our next CEO because I believe he is the candidate most capable to lead the agency in the right direction to meet our goals, today and into the future. Knowing that all of us in agency leadership will be called upon to live up to community expectations, to be transparent and communicative about our progress and our problems, and to provide results, I remain as committed as ever to these goals and I look forward to working with Dow to achieve them.”

“We welcome Dow as the next CEO and appreciate his commitment to delivering critical transit projects for the entire region,” said Pierce County Executive and Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Ryan Mello. “Dow has adeptly managed large, complex government organizations, including a major transit agency. His experience is what we need to deliver ST3 and safe, reliable transit. The Board will work closely with Dow to establish key metrics to ensure Sound Transit is the best run, most efficient transit agency in the country.”

“The only thing more popular than light rail in this region is getting it done faster. Sound Transit needs a leader who will fight for the agency and deliver the expansion our region voted for,” said Kirk Hovenkotter, Executive Director of Transportation Choices Coalition. “Dow Constantine has been one of the Puget Sound region’s greatest champions for transit. He has the right blend of transit experience and regional savvy to meet challenges head-on and bring great transit to our region.”

“As President and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County, I want to add my congratulations to the Sound Transit Board for their careful and thoughtful deliberations that have led to the nomination of Dow Constantine as the next CEO of Sound Transit. I was privileged to serve with other community and business leaders on one of the interview panels. I came away from the interviews convinced Dow understands and supports completing the construction of the light rail spine to Everett and Tacoma as a high priority,” said President and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County Ray Stephanson.

“Dow Constantine’s worker-centered, forward-thinking approach was responsible for creating family-wage union jobs and ensuring the highest labor standards” said Nathe Lawver, Secretary-Treasurer of the Pierce County Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, “He knows that supporting essential workers and working families leads to a flourishing region. We’re confident that he will bring the same vision to the nation’s largest transit expansion project and operations, which is poised to expand in Pierce County in the years ahead.”

As member of the Sound Transit Board since 2006, Constantine has been intimately involved in the successes and challenges of the agency during an unprecedented period of growth. He led the 2014-2015 process to conceive of, draft, and present Sound Transit 3 to voters, the largest transit capital expansion project in North American history. He led the 2014-2015 process to update the Long-Range Plan, adopt a system plan and ultimately conceive of, draft, and present Sound Transit 3 to voters. His leadership led to passage of the largest transit capital expansion project in North American history.

Under the terms of the proposed contract, Constantine’s initial term will run through Dec. 31, 2026, with two successive one-year renewals available at the Board’s discretion through Dec. 31, 2028. His annual base salary will be $450,000.

Interim CEO Goran Sparrman will continue to serve as the acting CEO or as an advisor, as requested by Constantine, until May 2, 2025.