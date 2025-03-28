Washington state unemployment rate increases slightly in February to 4.4%   – The Suburban Times

Washington’s economy decreased by an estimated 7,200 jobs (seasonally adjusted) in February 2025, and the monthly unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.4%.

As noted in the January 2025 employment report, high-profile layoffs in the private and public sectors likely won’t show up until the March and April 2025 employment reports.

“Job growth has been slowing over the past several months, and so far, 2025 is off to a slow start. One-month job losses were observed in both January and February, and the unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.4% – still a relatively low rate by historic standards, but higher than the nation,” said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, chief labor economist at the Employment Security Department.

In the past 12 months, the state added 39,000 jobs — a 1.1% increase. See the total jobs chart in this news release for detailed information.

New employment data shows nonfarm employment has decreased by 7,800 and government employment decreased by 300 in February. The largest one-month sector level gains in private industry were in transportation, warehousing and utilities, and retail trade. Each added 1,900 jobs.

Employment Security paid unemployment benefits to 77,355 people in February, a decrease of 5,010 over the previous month. Decreases in paid claims in construction, manufacturing, and agriculture contributed to the decrease.

Learn more about Employment Security’s monthly employment reports

Every month, the Employment Security Department publishes preliminary seasonally adjusted estimates for the previous month’s job changes and unemployment. The agency also publishes confirmed data for the month before last. Find the entire Monthly Employment Report, publication schedule, and more labor market information and tools on the Employment Security website.

January 2025 revisions

The estimated loss of 10,400 jobs was revised to a loss of 400 jobs.

The seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate increased to 4.4%.

National unemployment rate

The national unemployment rate increased from 4.0% in January 2025 to 4.1% in February 2025. For comparison, the national unemployment rate (revised) for February 2024 was 3.9%.

Labor force showed little change

From January 2025 to February 2025, the number of people who were unemployed statewide increased from 176,199 to 176,942. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the number of people who were unemployed increased from 94,629 to 96,279 during the same period.

The state’s labor force in February was 4,062,451 – a decrease of 4,552 people from the previous month. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the labor force increased by 4,597 people during the same period.

Labor force is defined as the number of employed and unemployed people over the age of 16. Layoffs and labor force participation are not necessarily connected. When people are laid off but still seeking work, they remain a part of the labor force. A drop in the labor force means people have left work and haven’t been seeking employment for more than four weeks.

Nine major industry sectors expanded, four contracted over the year

Private sector employment increased by 31,800 jobs from February 2024 to February 2025. Government employment increased by 7,200 during the same time.

The largest sector-level gains in private industry were in education and health services (up 19,200 jobs); information (up 7,600); and leisure and hospitality (up 7,400).

Education and health services employment gains were primarily attributable to hiring in health and social services. Within that sector, ambulatory health care services added the most jobs (9,100).

One-year sector losses were in construction (down 10,400) and manufacturing (down 4,000).

Losses in construction were mostly among specialty trade contractors (down 7,400). However, losses occurred throughout the sector.

Annual employment growth appears in public and private industries

Washington gained an estimated 39,000 jobs from February 2024 to February 2025 (not seasonally adjusted). During that time, private sector employment increased by 1.07%, or 31,800 jobs. Public sector employment grew 1.18%, increasing by an estimated 7,200 jobs.

The two private industry sectors with the largest employment gains compared with the same period last year (not seasonally adjusted) were:

Education and health services, up 19,200 jobs.

Information, up 7,600 jobs

Specialty trade contractors in construction showed the biggest employment loss compared with the same period last year (not seasonally adjusted). It contracted by 10,400.

Table 1: Washington’s total jobs (12-month overview)

Month Total jobs (losses or gains) Unemployment rate Previous year’s unemployment rate February 2025 -7,200 4.4% 4.6% January 2025 -1,100* 4.3%* 4.6% December 2024 +12,300* 4.4%* 4.6% November 2024 +33,700* 4.4%* 4.5% October 2024 -25,800* 4.4%* 4.5% September 2024 12,000* 4.4%* 4.3% August 2024 2,700* 4.5%* 4.2% July 2024 -1,300* 4.5%* 4.1% June 2024 +1,500* 4.5%* 4.0% May 2024 +7,300* 4.6%* 4.0% April 2024 +6,000* 4.6%* 4.0% March 2024 +6,100* 4.6%* 4.0% February 2024 +9,900* 4.6%* 4.1%

*Revised from previous preliminary estimates. Preliminary monthly estimates for job losses or gains are based on a small Bureau of Labor Statistics payroll survey. Actual figures reported the following month are based on a more complete survey.

Table 2: February job gains and losses by industry