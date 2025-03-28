 Tacoma Licensing office will be closed March 31 to facilitate move to new location – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma Licensing office is relocating to a new address in University Place. Starting April 1, 2025, the office will open at 2310 Mildred St W, Ste 119, University Place, WA 98466.

To accommodate the move, the office will close on Monday, March 31, 2025, and will reopen on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, with its regular business hours:

  • Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

During the closure, customers needing immediate licensing services can visit the Pierce County Auditor’s Office, or any of the nine other subagents in Pierce County. 

