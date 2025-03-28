Strickland, Moore Fight for Abortion Doulas in State Medicaid – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland press release.

Today (March 27, 2025), during World Doula Week, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and Representative Gwen Moore (WI-04) introduced the Abortion Data and Outreach to Unlock and Leverage Abortion Support Act, or the Abortion DOULAS Act. This bill would direct the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to conduct a study on the benefits of abortion doula care and provide recommendations to states on incorporating this care into state Medicaid programs.

“With women’s rights consistently under attack, it’s important that women have access to the physical and emotional support that they need,” said Strickland. “Abortion doulas provide uniquely valuable support to patients and ensure women have a voice in their reproductive care experience.”

“Abortion doulas provide comfort and support to women after receiving abortion care. Prior to Congress, I proudly served as an abortion counselor and helped women through an often-emotional process. Their work is especially important now in our post-Roe America. I am partnering with Rep. Strickland on legislation to support research on abortion doulas, so we can better understand their impact and as a result, better serve those seeking abortion care,” said Moore.

“Abortion doulas offer vital physical, social, and emotional support to those seeking abortion care in what continues to be a chaotic post-Dobbs landscape,” said Jocelyn Frye, president of the National Partnership for Women & Families. “The barriers to abortion access are even steeper for those living in under-resourced communities that often lack sufficient economic investments and health care infrastructure, making the expertise and care that abortion doulas offer even more valuable. Especially important are those abortion doulas who provide culturally competent care rooted in a deep understanding of the communities they serve. We thank Representatives Strickland and Moore for their leadership on this critical bill to improve patient access to quality health care experiences.”

“While there has been a great deal of research into the benefits and incidence of doula care during the prenatal and postpartum period and during labor and delivery, there has been comparably less research into this topic for abortion doula care. Representative Strickland’s bill will help address this need by commissioning a comprehensive study on the benefits of abortion doula care and state coverage of abortion doula care, while also bringing to the topic the direct impact and experiences of abortion doulas and clients who have received abortion doula care. NHeLP has always been a supporter of doula care for all the ways in which a pregnancy can end, including doula care for abortion, and are proud to support this bill,” said Amy Chen, Senior Attorney at the National Health Law Program.

Abortion doulas are trained, non-clinical professionals that provide emotional, physical, and informational support to patients before, during, and after seeking abortion care. Often times, abortion doulas act as patient advocates, help patients navigate the healthcare space, and possess culturally-relevant awareness that a medical professional may not consider.

This bill is supported by the following organizations:

National Partnership for Women & Families

National Health Law Program

Surge Reproductive Justice

Physicians for Reproductive Health

National Network of Abortion Funds

You can read the full bill text here.