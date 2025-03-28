Strickland Hosts Her Largest Telephone-Townhall Ever – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland press release.

Yesterday (March 25, 2025), Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) was joined by special guest, former Social Security Administrator Martin O’Malley, for her most widely-attended telephone-townhall with over 22,000 constituents.

“I organized this Townhall to connect directly with you and respond to the thousands of messages I have received about the actions of the Trump Administration, said Strickland. “As your member of Congress, I have the responsibility to let you know how the actions are going to affect you and hurt you.”

“There’s nobody fighting harder for Social Security, and the powerful beliefs we share, and the dignity of every person, and the truth that as Americans – we’re all in this together,’ said former Social Security Administrator Martin O’Malley. “And there is no act that a free people have ever put into law, that demonstrates that better than Social Security, which for 90 years has never ever missed a monthly payment.”

The pair discussed the Trump Administration’s attacks on Social Security and how these cuts are impacting American seniors who worked hard for and paid into this benefit for decades. Strickland and O’Malley also denounced Elon Musk’s DOGE efforts to take away services that Americans rely on: safe travel, clean water, access to health care, and many more.