Ribbon Cutting to celebrate Bell Hill and Hoffman Hill PFAS Water Treatment Facilities – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont is proud to announce the completion of two new treatment facilities designed to eliminate polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its water system, ensuring safe, clean drinking water for its residents.

PFAS, a group of synthetic chemicals that are resistant to heat, water, and oil, have been used for decades in a wide range of industrial and consumer products. These substances, found in items such as carpets, clothing, food packaging, fire-fighting foams, and metal plating, have raised significant health concerns, particularly due to their persistence in the environment and the human body.

In response to Federal Health Advisory standards, state action, and the City of DuPont’s commitment to the community’s health, the City has taken decisive steps to address the presence of PFAS in its water supply.

With the support of federal and state representatives, the City successfully secured $7.3 million in grants for the construction of two new treatment facilities. State Representative Leavitt worked with Senator Nobles and Representative Bronoske to secure $5,950,000 in state funding. Representative Leavitt helped secure a second grant of $855,000. U.S. Senator Patty Murry played a pivotal role in securing a $500,000 federal grant. In addition, the City Attorney was instrumental in securing further funding through class action litigation, with additional legal proceedings pending.

In 2023, city staff and contractors began construction of a Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filtration plant at the Hoffman Hill Water Facility. In 2024, work commenced on a secondary GAC system at the Bell Hill Water Facility. Both projects are now complete, with each plant featuring 6 vessels containing 40,000 pounds of GAC. This innovative filtration technology allows the City of DuPont to treat up to 2,000 gallons of water per minute at each facility, effectively removing PFAS from the water supply before it enters the distribution system.

“We are excited to announce that DuPont’s water system is now fully equipped to meet both Federal and State PFAS health advisory standards,” said Mayor Frederick. “This significant achievement represents a strong commitment to the health and well-being of our residents. I want to thank Senator Murry, Senator Nobles, Representative Bronoske, Representative Leavitt, the DuPont City Council, and our dedicated City staff for their efforts in bringing this critical project to fruition.”

The City of DuPont is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of this critical infrastructure project. Additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.

For more information about the City of DuPont’s PFAS treatment efforts, please visit www.dupontwa.gov or contact Director of Public Services Barb Kincaid at bkincaid@dupontwa.gov or at (253) 912-5393.

