Pierce County Superior Court jury pay pilot program closing soon – The Suburban Times

Superior Court is announcing that the jury pay pilot program is coming to a close. The pilot, which commenced on Oct. 14, 2024, and saw jurors earning $100 per day instead of the customary $10 per day, had its last juror summons sent out the week of March 3. The last trials with jurors participating in the pay pilot will begin the week of April 14, 2025, and the pilot is expected to fully wrap up by mid-May 2025.

First and foremost, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the jurors who participated in this pilot program. Your commitment and dedication have been deeply appreciated. Your service plays a vital role in upholding justice and maintaining the integrity of our legal system.

We would also like to express our sincere thanks to the Washington State Legislature for their creation of the $1.5+ million pay pilot program and the Washington State Supreme Court Minority and Justice Commission for their support. This initiative aimed to explore whether increasing juror pay could help reduce barriers to service and thereby enhance the representativeness of our jury pools. Their support and foresight have been invaluable in this endeavor.

In addition, we are pleased to announce there will be a comprehensive study conducted by the Washington State Center for Court Research at the Washington Administrative Office of the Courts. This study will analyze the results of thousands of demographic surveys collected during the pilot and compare them to historical survey data previously provided by Pierce County jurors. We believe this research will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of increased juror pay in achieving our goals.

We recognize that the transition back to the original compensation of $10 per day may present difficulties for many jurors. The court remains committed to exploring ways to support our jurors while balancing the constraints of our budget and resources and we will continue to advocate for increased pay on a permanent basis. Our ability to perform our constitutionally required duties depends on the invaluable assistance of citizens like you, who willingly perform their civic duty. We remain grateful for your continued support and participation in the judicial process. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this transition together.

