Letter: The Acronym…..SCI, What does it really mean? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric K Chandler, Retired CWO, US Army.

I am a US Army retired Chief Warrant Officer, and for almost 3 years, served with the 513th Military Intelligence (MI) Group, which eventually became the 513th MI Brigade (roughly 2,000 soldiers). It is the primary, multi-disciplined intel unit for the current 3rd US Army (formerly commanded by LTG Patton in WWII). Now known as “ARCENT” (US Army, Central Command). CENTCOM has operational responsibility / authority for the Middle east.

Now comes the nitty gritty on the screw-up of our so-called military and intel “LEADERSHIP”.

When I was with the 513th, back in 1983-86, I was the Manager of the Info-Technology, Life-Cycle-Management, Plans-&-Programming Office. That translated to my office gathering sufficient and accurate information necessary for the intel folks to justify and acquire info-technology capabilities for this multi-disciplined intelligence unit. That necessarily required me to have a Top-Secret, Sensitive-Compartmented-Intelligence ( TS, SCI ) clearance, so that I could meet and discuss the critical info-tech needs of the intel people I was supporting.

FYI….to get a TS, SCI clearance it normally takes a whole-lot-of-preparatory paperwork by the appointee and about 6-months of intense governmental investigations into the appointee’s background. So….for around 6 months I could not do any work regarding SCI material. Even though I already had a Top-Secret (TS) clearance from working at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium.

Now……after getting my TS/SCI clearance…..when we had to get down to the nitty-gritty, Top-Secret, SCI details of the intel-folks needs, we had to hold those kind of discussions in a “special place”….it was called a “Sensitive, Compartmented-Intelligence-Facility” or “SCIF” where we could openly discuss TS, SCI stuff completely without the fear of some “bad guys” hearing what we were talking about.

You see….it is actually a federal / military criminal offense to discuss…..in any way or method or device…..TS/SCI plans, programs/details in an “open, unprotected location”….in other words…..outside a SCIF.

A military person found doing this unauthorized type of heinous discussion would have been “assigned” to several years at the US Army’s prison at Ft Leavenworth, Kansas.

So….when I read/heard about President Trump’s mishandling of TS SCI documents at his unsecured pool-equipment room inside unsealed, unidentified cardboard boxes, I was entirely and rightly flabbergasted, incensed that a former president could so callously disregard proper protections of our government’s most-sensitive documents.

Well….now we have the CURRENT Vice President, the DoD Secretary, and other Top-US-Gov’t-Cabinet members, NORMALLY security-minded, who are openly discussing what is TS, SCI info over an ordinary chat line, one has to question the sagacity, the wisdom, the intelligence, the “brain power” of those individuals who took part in that TS, SCI conversation.

What IDIOTS would do such a harebrained stunt as that?

Only…..IDIOTS….. God help us !!!