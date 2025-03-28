Hrishikesh Hirway to Lead Pierce Lecture Q&A on AI’s Creative Future – The Suburban Times

Submitted by By Veronica Craker, University of Puget Sound.

Producer and Podcaster Hrishikesh Hirway will be the featured speaker of the Spring 2025 Susan Resneck Pierce Lecture in Public Affairs and the Arts.

Hrishikesh Hirway is an acclaimed musician, producer, and podcast host. He is the host, creator, and executive director of the popular podcast Song Exploder, which was adapted into a Netflix series, and has co-hosted podcasts such as The West Wing Weekly, Home Cooking, and Partners. Hirway will explore the intersection of creativity and artificial intelligence during the Spring 2025 Susan Resneck Pierce Lecture.

Join us on Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. in the Schneebeck Concert Hall as Hirway delves into critical questions surrounding AI and its impact on creative expression. This lecture is part of Puget Sound’s ongoing commitment to exploring the complex landscape of artificial intelligence. The university is committed to encouraging critical dialogue and exploration regarding the significant impacts of AI. This is evident in the scholarly work already taking place on AI and human values. These initiatives can be explored further at pugetsound.edu/ai-human-values-puget-sound.

By bringing thought leaders like Hirway to campus, Puget Sound reinforces its pledge to address pressing societal questions and promote informed discussions about the ethical impacts of emerging technologies, ensuring our students are well-equipped to navigate the AI-driven future.

The Pierce Lecture will begin with an introduction by University of Puget Sound President Isiaah Crawford, setting the stage for an in-depth and engaging Q&A session with Hirway. The open dialogue format will allow attendees to gain insights from Hirway’s experience in understanding his creative process. Admission is free for the campus community and $20 for the general public. Tickets are required and available online or at the Logger Store in Wheelock Student Center. A reception will follow in Oppenheimer Café. For more information, visit pugetsound.edu/piercelecture.

Established in 2002 in honor of President Emerita Susan Resneck Pierce, this lecture series brings intellectuals, writers, and artists of prominence in public affairs and the arts to Puget Sound. This semester’s Pierce Lecture in Public Affairs was informed by faculty members working on the development of programming and curricula around AI and Human Values: America Chambers, Mare Hirsch, Suzanne Holland, Robin Jacobson, Siddharth Ramakrishnan, Justin Tiehen, and Ariela Tubert. We thank them for their creative and thoughtful work in helping to select engaging speakers to enrich our campus and the wider Tacoma community.