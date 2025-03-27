 Steilacoom’s 5th ST Waterway Habitat Restoration Project Continues – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom’s 5th ST Waterway Habitat Restoration Project Continues

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Thank you Theda Braddock, Dan Szekely, Ronda Green, Mary Lou Parnell, Tom Kurtz, Mark Turpin, and Dawn Tozer for your hard work this morning (March 25, 2025) on the last section of the 2nd Phase of the 5th ST Waterway Habitat Restoration Project.

Our thanks also to Harley Moberg who put his carpentry skills to use constructing a temporary access bridge for volunteers last Friday. It came in very handy.

While there is still a small area to be cleared and covered with cardboard and chips, and a few more plants to go in, we have made very nice progress. People passing by are generous with their compliments.

Our next work party will be at the same location Sunday, 13 April, from 1 to 3 PM. This next event should push us through the finish line.

