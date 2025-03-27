Register today for Lakewood Parks Appreciation Day – The Suburban Times

Calling all volunteers! Parks Appreciation Day is 1 month away! Can you help us? We’re looking for volunteers to come together Saturday, April 26 to prepare our parks for the spring and summer seasons. We’ll be working 9 am to 12 pm.
Sites where we need help include:
- Edgewater Park
- Fort Steilacoom Park
- Harry Todd Park
- Kiwanis Park
- Springbrook Park
- Community Garden in Lake City
Please pre-register. You can sign up as an individual or sign up a group! The more the merrier! Register online here.
Leave a Reply