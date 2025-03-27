PSE Launches Innovative Solar Program for Multi-Unit Buildings – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) launched “Multi-Occupant Solar,” a pioneering program that transforms how tenants of multi-unit buildings can access and benefit from solar energy. This groundbreaking initiative addresses a long-standing barrier in clean energy adoption by enabling customers to share in the advantages of on-site solar power where they live and work.

“Multi-Occupant Solar represents a significant step forward in making clean energy accessible to all members of our community,” said PSE Director of Customer Energy Innovation, John Mannetti. “For the first time, residents who live in multi-unit buildings can directly and easily benefit from solar energy generated on their buildings, regardless of whether they own or rent.”

The program introduces several innovative features:

Property owners can install solar arrays that benefit multiple building occupants

Solar energy credits can be distributed across multiple tenant utility bills

Both residential and commercial multi-unit properties are eligible

Increased local clean energy capacity while reducing electricity costs for participants

This initiative particularly benefits residents who have historically been unable to participate in solar programs due to living in apartments or condominiums. The program supports PSE’s commitment to clean energy accessibility and helps advance local sustainability goals.

PSE is undergoing the most significant transformation in our history as it strives to meet Washington’s clean energy laws—some of the most ambitious in the nation. This new program allows customers to share solar like never before, while providing neighborhood level capacity.

Property owners and tenants interested in participating in the Multi-Occupant Solar program can learn more by visiting pse.com/multioccupantsolar.