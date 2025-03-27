Pierce Transit to Implement Service Change Mar. 30 – The Suburban Times

On Sunday, March 30, Pierce Transit will make schedule improvements to many of its bus routes. Some changes will be minor; others will be more significant. The schedule changes will allow buses that stop at the same place to come together at a similar time, and arrive on time more often, significantly improving the transit experience for riders, especially those making connections.

Of note:

Route 1 will have 14 added trips.

Route 3 will have 12 added trips.

Two new bus stops are added to Route 214.

The new Federal Way Downtown Station opens at the end of March. Customers using that facility should be aware of buses traveling in both directions through the station, and that routes serving that facility will pick up and drop off at new zones.

Pierce Transit’s service change and the Pierce Transit-operated Sound Transit service change occur on Sunday, Mar. 30, while many other transit service changes in the Puget Sound region will occur Saturday, Mar. 29 (Kitsap Transit’s began Sunday, Mar. 16).

Details on all Pierce Transit service changes can be found at PierceTransit.org/pierce-transit-routes and on the Transit app.

Pierce Transit provides free Wi-Fi on buses and has invested in other technology that helps riders understand system conditions, such as bus departures and how to locate their bus in real-time. Riders can get up-to-date information through: