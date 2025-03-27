Letter: What Fond Memories We Have, Before 2020 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Erik Chandler.

Prior to 2017, before Pierce College finally fixed their Sewage System, Waughop was still suffering Cyanotoxins, the really bad ones, but they tended to show up in the “warm” periods of the year and when the Lake was low on H 2 O. And during those times waterfowl were pretty much absent.

When there was enough water and it was cooler, The Lake saw hundreds, if not thousands of waterfowl, during the FALL and EARLY WINTER Migrations. Evidence of this can be found during the Xmas Bird Counts done by the Tahoma Bird Alliance (formerly known as the Tahoma Audubon Society) done on the third weekend of December…every year.

Recently my wife and I have been down to the old Boat Racing area several times in the Fall and Early Winter. Per usual, all we saw of bird activity was practically nil…only a very-few Mallards, sitting on the bank or in the water at the NW end of the Lake…down from where the Pierce College Pond which collects runoff from their parking lots and other hard-surface areas.

BUT, NOTHING like we have seen in the 38 years we have lived on Lake Louise Drive. FYI….we live less than half-a-mile from the SW corner of the lake…the area the City of Lakewood likes to show off in their photos of The Lake.

So, today, since we have been unable to see waterfowl of any consequence, I decided to look for some photos I knew I had that DID SHOW WATERFOWL. And….here is what I found.

All of the photos you will see were taken by me (using a Nikon CoolPix Camera) and represent what USED TO BE how the “JEWEL” of Fort Steilacoom Park looked pre-2020. The waterfowl pictured below were found on Waughop Lake during LATE FEBRUARY and EARLY MARCH, from CIRCA 2011, 2012, & 2017.

5 MAR 2011 – Besides the Mallard & Coot in the foreground all the rest are Northern Shovelers. I estimate about 100.

This is a closeup of a group of them.

Did you know there used to be Wood Duck Nesting Boxes on the West-side of The Lake close to the water. They were put there by someone…but, they are no longer there….just like the Wood Ducks.

12 Feb 2012 – Two pictures of Wood Ducks, Male & Female Wood Ducks.

Top Left is a Male Tufted Duck, next is a Female Northern Shoveler, then a Male Wood Duck. Lastly a Male Mallard and on the shore is a Female Wood Duck.

16 FEB 2017: Common Mergansers, Male & Female…these like to catch & eat fish. And it is obvious that’s why they were at Waughop in 2017!

Double-crested Cormorants drying themselves off after diving for fish in Waughop Lake.

I could have had more photos, but I did not carry a camera with me all of the time. I finally got a Samsung Cell Phone in 2020, and it’s w/me nearly always.

Even so, it’s way too late to capture all of the wildlife that USED TO inhabit Waughop Lake….thanx City of Lakewood!