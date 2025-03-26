 The Lakes of Lakewood and Their Secrets – The Suburban Times

The Lakes of Lakewood and Their Secrets

Phil Raschke press release.

Which Lakewood lake is the deepest?  How did the lakes get their names, which one may be haunted?  Get the answers to these questions and more from historian and water expert Kris Kauffman on Tuesday, 8 Apr at the Lakewood History Museum.

Admission is free.  Doors open at 6 pm, presentations begins 6:30, light refreshments will be served.   Museum is located at 6114 Motor Ave next to the iconic Lakewood Colonial Center Theater.  Free parking available.   Don’t let this informative presentation float away.  Make plans now to attend!  Need more information, leave a message at 253-682-3480.

