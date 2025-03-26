SummerFEST vendor applications now available – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is now accepting applications from vendors interested in being part of SummerFEST, one of the largest events in the South Sound.

Last year SummerFEST drew close to 40,000 people over the course of the all-day event. Vendors are on site from when the event kicks off at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. – though some can choose to stay later.

Each year in July the City of Lakewood transforms its Fort Steilacoom Park into the ultimate summer festival. The free event draws people from across the state. Festivities include a full line up of live music all day, an International Festival with live performances on the Pavilion stage, a Kids Adventure Zone, pony rides, free kids’ activities, food trucks, a beer garden, vendors and a grand finale featuring fire dancers and a hot air balloon glow.

Applications are due by May 1, 2025. The city will review applications and follow up with those who are accepted to participate in this year’s event.

SummerFEST 2025 is Saturday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Avenue SW, Lakewood.

Download the application. (PDF)