Mello directive promotes public safety and trust by clarifying County immigration enforcement policy – The Suburban Times

In response to questions arising from federal policy changes and actions regarding immigration enforcement, Pierce County Executive Ryan N. Mello issued an executive directive today that creates guidelines and procedures for County employees.

The directive ensures executive branch departments share guidance for how to comply with state and federal immigration enforcement laws. Federal law is clear that immigration enforcement is the sole responsibility of the federal government, and the state’s “Keep Washington Working” law limits local governments’ participation in federal immigration enforcement.

“Public safety is enhanced by public trust,” Mello said. “We need people to know it’s safe to seek help from our departments. We take our responsibility to follow state and federal law seriously, and we strive to make sure everyone in Pierce County feels safe, welcome and connected.”

Under the directive and guidance, executive departments will designate representatives who will interact with federal law enforcement to ensure legally required requests, such as judicial warrants, are responded to properly. Administrative warrants are not valid for purposes of searching or questioning.

Keep Washington Working requires public schools, health facilities, courthouses and local law enforcement agencies to notify the Washington State Attorney General of their policy for ensuring they “remain safe and accessible to all Washington residents, regardless of immigration or citizenship status.”

The directive applies to executive departments. Mello encourages other county elected officials not already required by Keep Washington Working to adopt similar policies. He will be submitting an executive-request resolution to the Pierce County Council to affirm this commitment.