Letter: Financially Tough Times? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

You may have heard, Washington State is financially $12-14 BILLION in debt. Some have expressed that this figure is nothing, given the State budget is $116 billion. I don’t know about the budget for your household but a 10 to 12% deficit in my budget would be significant. I don’t have the option to go to my employer and force them to pay me more. However, according to the two included articles from MSN and the Washington State Standard, that is the proposal, raising taxes, from our State government.

With one party rule, Senate, House and Governor’s mansion, Washington has become and tax and spend state, with little to no accountability. Democrat’s always talk a good game about sticking it to the rich and taxing them, which I disagree with, but in the end the Democrat’s true plan to stick it to all of us.

I hope there are some middle of the road voters, who have had enough, and soon flip-flop. One party rule is unhealthy at all levels of government. So if you lean left, and can’t stand what is happening in Washington DC, then maybe look close to home where you vote counts the most.