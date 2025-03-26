LASA’s Annual FriendRaising Breakfast – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Shannon O’Connell, LASA.

LASA fundraising breakfast at Clover Park Tech College on, April 26, 2023.

Lakewood, WA – LASA (Living Access Support Alliance) would like to invite interested community members to join us for our annual FriendRaising Breakfast. There you can learn about the services – both old and new – that we offer to our neighbors in need. Find out about the completed phases of our LASA campus as well as our future expansion plans that will greatly increase our ability to serve our community. Breakfast will be held May 21st at 7:30AM at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW in Lakewood.

To reserve your (free) ticket go to www.LASApierce.org or email shannon@lasawa.org.

We look forward to seeing you!