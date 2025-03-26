Language Program hosts World Storytelling Day event – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

Puyallup Tribal Language Director Amber Hayward received an email from a co-worker in early 2025 notifying her about the upcoming World Storytelling Day, which occurs every year on March 20 across the world.

The rest is history.

The Puyallup Tribal Language Program decided to host a World Storytelling Day – sləx̌il ʔə tiiɫ sx̌ʷiʔab – celebration in front of a packed house in the Tribal Administration Building lobby on March 20. More than 100 individuals attended the festivities, including Puyallup Tribal Councilwoman Anna Bean and Councilman Fred Dillon.

