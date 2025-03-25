Sharing the Message and Beyond – Info About some of our Pierce County Rotary Clubs – The Suburban Times

Image by Dr Johnny Wow

I was standing in line at the Winco Grocery Store. I usually go early in the morning to shop, but I slept in and then went to Winco. I was in a rather long line, but rather than just stand around I started a conversation with a lady behind me. As we talked back and forth the woman spyed my Rotary Club pin and asked where the local club was and what they did. “There are quite a few.” I remarked. “What area do you live in?” She responded with “I’m brand new here . . . and staying with my cousin until I find a decent house at a fair price.”

I held back my laugh at the “fair price” comment and said, “Well I can give you a good tour and a run down. There’s the Clover Park Rotary Club. It’s a good sized club and they do a large amount of community work. I grew up Lakewood and the Clover Park area. I graduated from Clover Park High School and lived about a quarter mile from the Rotary Club. They are very active there. I’ve spoken there couple of times.

Also in the Lakewood area is the Lakewood Rotary Club. Actually, this is one of my favorite clubs. I worked with them in the University of Washington and their program to help those who were hard of hearing. Also in the club was the wife of my favorite Concert Band teacher, Ronald Mellom. I spoke at their club a number of times and even took the part of their president on a particular switch. He later led my club for one meeting. It was all in fun.

The Parkland-Spanaway Rotary Club is small, but mighty. They volunteered to help when a friend put together a weekly medical meeting for people who couldn’t afford coverage. We even got national exposure for our work there.

The Tacoma South Rotary Club took over the Tacoma In-door Golf Tournament after I was president. I think they have raised a million dollars over the years for various organizations. Other local clubs: Puyallup Rotary Club, Sumner Rotary Club, Tacoma Narrows Rotary Club, Tacoma South Rotary Club, and the Tacoma Sunrise Rotary Club all work for the community in their areas. I’ve been to all of them and they all work for the people around them.

If you are also interested in Rotary, please let me know. I’m always happy to share and there are numerous fun stories to tell as well.