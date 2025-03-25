Planet Fitness Opening in Lakewood, Mar. 31 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness announces plans to open its Lakewood club (5919 Lakewood Towne Center Boulevard Southwest, Suite K, Lakewood, WA 98499) on Mar. 31.

New members can join with no commitment for $1 down, $15 a month for the Classic Card membership or $1 down, then $19.99/month for the PF Black Card® membership through Apr. 17.

Located in the former 24 Hour Fitness space in Lakewood Towne Center, the 17,726-square-foot facility offers the following amenities in a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment:

90 pieces of best-in-class strength equipment including free weights, expansive strength machines and plate-loaded bench presses, hack squats and a seated calf machine

62 state-of-the-art pieces of cardio equipment

Free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer

Dedicated stretching and abs area

Training area equipped with the PF360 Connexus Functional Training System including TRX equipment, kettlebells and much more

Functional training room for agility training

Black Card Spa® area for PF Black Card ® members featuring HydroMassage™ Loungers, Massage Chairs, Salon Grade Hybrid Tanning Beds, Beauty Angel Red Light Therapy, Recovery Loungers and HydroMassage™ Bed

Free WiFi

TVs with wireless connections to all cardio equipment

“Planet Fitness is the gym for all fitness levels, and we are excited to welcome the Lakewood community in to grow stronger together at this new location,” said Bruce Edwards, CEO of CDM Fitness Holdings (CDM) – one of the largest developers and operators of fitness clubs under the Planet Fitness brand.

In addition to the free fitness training, every Planet Fitness membership includes access to strength and brand-name cardio equipment and the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises. The balanced mix of cardio and strength equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness goals, all in a comfortable, non-intimidating environment.

The PF Black Card® membership includes additional amenities, such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to the Black Card Spa®, and access to 2,700+ Planet Fitness locations across all 50 states, among other benefits.

“Planet Fitness offers a high value membership and believes that everyone can get strong no matter where they are on their fitness journey,” Edwards added. “We encourage the local community to come check out our new Lakewood location and see what our unique, non-intimidating and Judgement Free environment is all about.”

The Lakewood club will be open and staffed Monday: 5 a.m. until midnight, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: open 24 hours, Friday: midnight to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the club or to join online, visit www.planetfitness.com/gyms/lakewood-wa, email lakewood@fitearth.com or call 253-352-6088. For more information about Planet Fitness overall, visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness), Instagram (www.instagram.com/planetfitness) and TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@planetfitness).

An SBJ Capital portfolio company, based in Foxborough, MA, with an office in Kent, WA, CDM owns and operates three Planet Fitness clubs in close proximity to the new Lakewood location: Tacoma (Fern Hill) 4.4 miles away, University Place 5.8 miles away and Tacoma (Eastside) 7.7 miles away.

Overall, the Lakewood club will be CDM’s 19th club in the Seattle-Tacoma area for CDM, as the company’s portfolio also includes clubs in Auburn, Bellevue, Bonney Lake, Covington,Des Moines, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kent, Kent Valley, Marysville, Milton, Puyallup, Renton, Tacoma (West End) and Woodinville.